Oyedepo pays condolence visit to Pastor Odukoya

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church on Wednesday visited Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church who lost his wife, Nomthi Odukoya on Tuesday.

Pastor Nomthi died after battling cancer for almost two years, according to Pastor Odukoya who announced her death in a post on his Instagram page Tuesday evening.

Odukoya’s marriage to Nomthi — a South African — came years after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash which occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.