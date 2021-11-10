Breaking News

Oyedepo pays condolence visit to Pastor Odukoya

Bishop Oyedepo pays condolence visit to Pastor Odukoya

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church on Wednesday visited Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church who lost his wife, Nomthi Odukoya on Tuesday.

Pastor Nomthi died after battling cancer for almost two years, according to Pastor Odukoya who announced her death in a post on his Instagram page Tuesday evening.

Odukoya’s marriage to Nomthi — a South African — came years after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash which occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Imo: Four killed as police repel attack on its facility by gunmen in Oguta LGA

TVCN
May 30, 2021

Unknown gunmen attacked another police station in Izombe, Oguta local government area, less than 24…

Nicki Minaj announces retirement from music

TVCN
Sep 8, 2019

American superstar, Nicki Minaj says she has “decided to retire (more…)

NCC begins investigation into alleged circulation of unregistered SIM cards

TVCN
Nov 17, 2017

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has commenced a swift investigation into (more…)

Fire razes School of Nursing Osogbo

TVCN
Jan 10, 2020

A fire out break has razed a section of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Osogbo, the Osun state…

TVC News Special Reports

NGO distributes food items to displaced persons in Taraba

08 Apr 2019 10.43 am

A humanitarian aid committee has distributed…

Continue reading

Boko Haram Insurgents release two hostages in Borno

11 Nov 2019 7.16 pm

Two persons abducted by Boko Haram insurgents…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About Pastor Taiwo Odukoya: Pastor Taiwo Odukoy Loses wife, Nomthi, to Cancer

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya loses wife, Nomthi, to Cancer

09 Nov 2021 10.01 pm

Nomthi, the wife of Taiwo Odukoya, the senior…

Continue reading