The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a significant boost in Jigawa State, as over 2,000 women from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officially defected to the party in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

The defectors were received by the wife of the state governor, Ambassador Amina Namadi, at a reception held at the Birnin Kudu Local Government Secretariat.

The event attracted political stakeholders, traditional rulers, youth groups, and community leaders from across the area.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Amina Umar Namadi described the mass defection as a “vote of confidence” in the APC’s progressive agenda. She encouraged the new members to actively participate in the party’s activities and contribute to its growth.

The Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim Mamsa, assured that the APC-led administration would continue to deliver on its promises, urging party members to remain united for the development of Jigawa State.

Chairman of Birnin Kudu Local Government Council, Muhammad Uba, hailed the development as a milestone in the political history of the area and pledged equal opportunities for the newcomers.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, representatives said they were drawn to the APC by its commitment to good governance and visible achievements at the grassroots level.