Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has told opposition lawmakers from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that their days in office may be numbered, following a mass defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More than 3,500 members of the PDP and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have joined the APC in Dutse, the state capital.

The Governor made the comments while addressing party supporters at the APC’s Citizens’ Engagement Programme, held at the Jigawa State Sports Complex.

He said the wave of defections particularly from Jigawa South-West senatorial district indicates growing confidence in his administration and the APC.

Those targeted by the remarks include the PDP senator for Jigawa South-West, two House of Representatives members, and a PDP member of the State Assembly.

Governor Namadi also conveyed a message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring citizens that the ongoing Greater Dutse Water Project would continue until completion. He announced updates on other federal projects including Kano–Dutse–Damagaram railway project which according to him is progressing.

Namadi Added that the Kano–Shuwari road has been re-awarded to a new contractor, now on site,

Additional federal projects are expected to improve infrastructure and the economy of the state.

He promised that community needs submitted during the event would be addressed, either within this year’s budget or considered for the next.

Governor Namadi said the growing support for APC was due to visible progress in education, healthcare, roads, job creation, and economic empowerment.