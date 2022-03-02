Over 200 Bandits killed in joint Military Operation in Niger State

Over 200 hundred bandits have been killed in Niger state between Sunday and Tuesday in a joint security operation.

Commissioner for local government Chieftaincy Affairs and internal security Emmanuel Umar while briefing journalists in Minna said this is victory for the state in its fight against banditry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He disclosed that more than 100 motorbikes were recovered including herds of cattle and arms.

Mr Umar attributed this victory to a new security strategy executed by the joint task force supported by community heads and villagers who gave credible information during the operations.

He said Security operatives are carrying out a mop up operation in the areas and getting set in the case of a possible repraisial attack.