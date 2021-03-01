The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria says its leaders have been invited by the Department of State Services for blocking the supply of foodstuff and cattle from the North to the South.

The General Secretary, AUFCDN, Ahmed Alaramma, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, adding that the President of the association, Mohammed Tahir, is currently with the DSS.

The blockade, which has entered its fourth day, according to the association was done in protest against the alleged killing of its members in the South.

The association had also called on the Federal Government to pay its members billions in compensation.