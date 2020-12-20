The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Teams in an overnight operation, successfully extinguished the fire from a fallen diesel tanker at Otedola Bridge inward Berger, Lagos State.

LASEMA also recovered the fallen oil tanker that exploded from it’s spilt content which left several other vehicles burnt alongside it.

The DG/CEO of LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said, “The Agency responded to the fire incident”.

He said “upon arrival of the Agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was observed that a tanker conveying an unknown quantity of diesel fell on it’s side spilling its content which resulted to an explosion that affected a truck conveying goods”.

He added that no injuries were recorded while explaining that the extent of property damaged was yet to be determined in the then ongoing Rescue/Recovery operation.

“LASEMA Response Team’s prompt arrival at the incident scene, in conjunction with the LASG FIRE, LASEMA Fire Unit and Police Officers from Isheri Police station, ensured aversion of eminent disaster and the successful recovery of the affected vehicles.

“The inferno affected an unidentified truck, tanker and a car, which were all recovered earlier today with the use of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment, setting the road free from all impediments.

“In the same development, while recovering the fallen oil tanker at Otedola Bridge, other LASEMA Response Teams recovered a broken down containerized truck after Owode Onirin inward Ikorodu, along Ikorodu road, as well as, a trailer conveying a 40ft container which broke down due to mechanical error that obstructed free flow of traffic along Cement Bus Stop inward Dopemu” he said.

Mr. Osanyintolu said, a LASEMA Response Team is presently in a recovery operation of a truck accident involved in an accident at the base of Ijora bridge where it’s container fell sideways, when it suffered mechanical error leading to brake failure and a roll-back, that made it hit the truck behind.

The fallen container incident which did not record injuries, nor loss of lives is being conducted with the Agency’s heavy duty equipment-the Goliath, while the team is also taking charge of traffic control to ensure a smooth and quick recovery.