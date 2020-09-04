The Osun State Government, on Thursday, said public schools in the state will return to their previous uniforms before the introduction of common uniform by former governor Rauf Aregbesola at the commencement of the new academic session.

The single uniform policy introduced by the Aregbesola administration at the commencement of 2013/2014 academic session saw all public primary and secondary schools pupils wearing same uniform.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Jamiu Olawumi, said the new academic session will be commencing on November 9, 2020, adding that at the beginning of the new academic calendar year, all public schools will return to their old uniforms.

Olawumi said measures that will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had been put in place across all public schools in the state.