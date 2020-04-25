Osun State has recorded twelve new cases of the Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, the new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

The Commissioner urged residents of the State not to panic but to continue to comply with the “stay-at-home” directive of the State government, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

He also encouraged them to take the wearing of face mask seriously as it is now compulsory across the state.

Over three hundred samples have now been tested in Osun since the state recorded its index case on the 25th of March.