Breaking News

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, signs anti open grazing bill

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking Business News In Nigeria Today : Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, signs anti open grazing bill Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has signed the bill banning the practice of open grazing in the state into law.

The Osun State House of Assembly passed the bill to regulate animal grazing and establishments of cattle ranches and other related matters.

Speaker Timothy Owoeye speaking at the plenary noted that the bill passed will prevent the destruction of farms, crops by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary Ismail Omipidan confirmed that Governor has signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

He said: “Mr Governor has signed the anti-open grazing bill into law immediately the bill was transmitted from the House of Assembly to the office of his Excellency.

“We have notified the security agencies that will enforce the law in every part of the state, so, it is a crime to practice open grazing in Osun state.

“Osun State is one of the most peaceful states in the country, we have fewer challenges of herders invading people farm to destroy the crop or attacking farmer because we had in place Committee on Peaceful Co-Existence between Fulani/Bororo and Crop Farmers led by Hon Mudasiru Toogun to foster peace between these communities.

“Before enacting this law, we have summoned stakeholder meeting to deliberate on the matter and we have enlightened the herders in the state on the benefit of embracing ranching system. We have made provisions for the practice of ranching through the ministry of agriculture.”

He added that the law will prevent killings, sexual molestation, protect the environment from degradation and pollution caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

He noted that the conveyance of livestock on foot from one destination to another in the State is prohibited, except such movement is by Rail Wagon or Truck or pick-up wagon and is within 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Recall: Melaye alleges forgery of collected signatures

TVCN
Jun 26, 2017

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly says the signatures…

More criticisms trail use of VAR

TVCN
Dec 31, 2019

The International Football Association Board has said the video assistant referee system should not…

Breaking: Abducted Ondo Chief of Staff’s wife regains freedom

TVCN
Nov 28, 2020

The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom.…

FG to implement policy for community policing

TVCN
Jul 4, 2017

The Federal Government has stated that it intends to set up policy for the establishment of community…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Hunters, Villagers jointly repel attempted abduction by suspected herdsmen in Osun

19 Apr 2021 6.42 pm

Residents of Koka village in Obokun Local…

Continue reading

Osun declares 24-hour curfew in Irepodun, Orolu LGAs following communal clashes

07 Feb 2021 4.49 pm

Osun State Government has declared a 24-hour…

Continue reading

Osun govt set to renovate state specialist hospital

25 Jun 2019 6.50 pm

The Osun state government is set to embark…

Continue reading