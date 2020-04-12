The State Government of Osun has discharged 10 of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast, after testing negative twice to the Coronavirus.

Governor, Gboyega Oyetola made this known at the Government House, in Osogbo.

17 People tested positive for the coronavirus among some returnees from Cote d’voire but were isolated two weeks ago at the isolation centre in Ejigbo.

After receiving treatment, 10 of them have now been discharged.

The state governor said the development has shown that the Coronavirus is not a death sentence

Osun state has not recorded any new case of the virus in the last 9 days.

The Governor hopes to consolidate on this through enforcement of the lockdown order across the state.

According to the governor, all health workers managing the patients have been insured.

The Governor however promised to review the lockdown order on Tuesday next week.