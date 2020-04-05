Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has disclosed that the first case of COVID-19 in Osun, a United Kingdom returnee, has recovered and would soon be reunited with his family.

He assured residents of the state that other patients will soon recover and reunite with their families.

Addressing news men at the Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that the remaining patients are responding to treatment at the isolation centre and their conditions have been stable.

He said his government will do everything possible to contain further spread of the virus, appealing to residents to endure by continue to stay at home and keep social distance.

Speaking on the palliatives being planned for residents, Oyetola said the 21-man relief committee have swung into action, promising that relief materials will get to the people very soon.

He also disclosed that the remaining 109 ivorian returnees have been released to their various states.

“Of the 127 isolated and tested returnees, 17 tested positive for Coronavirus while 110 returned negative. Of the 17, we also have persons from other states.

“As expected, the arrival of these 127 returnees to the State has generated concerns, insinuations and misinformation in the public sphere, including false stories of escape by some of the returnees and poor state of the isolation centre, despite our efforts to give timely update of the situation to the general public via state-wide broadcast, press releases and other communication channels.

“As we had earlier indicated in a press release, all the returnees who tested positive are intact at our facility and are undergoing adequate and proper treatment at our care centre and are all stable. We are hopeful that they will soon recover safely from the virus and rejoin their families.

“The 109 whose results came back negative have been released to join their families. Among them are: 11 to Oyo State, two are going to Lagos State, One to Ogun State, three each to Edo and Abia states, four to Delta State and one to Imo State while 85 will remain here in Osun.

The strategy for delivering relief materials to our people is being worked out and will soon be rolled out. We are determined to ensure that the relief packages get to the people who deserve them the most.