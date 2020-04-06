The Ogun State Government has commenced the distribution of food packs to one hundred thousand houses in the first phase of the palliative programme.

The state is planning to capture five hundred thousand houses, especially the elderly and vulnerable in the society.



As part of the plan of Ogun State Government is to reduce hardship among people during the two weeks lockdown.

The Programme targets the poor, physically challenged, widows and the elderly in the society. A visit to one of the food banks showed that the state is still collecting more food items.



A pack contains five kilograms of Rice, 5 kilograms of beans, 5 kilograms of Garri, vegetable oil, salt, suger among others.

The Government appealed to those who are yet to receive the food pack to wait patiently, as the State will ensure that nothing less than five hundred thousand homes get the packs during the lockdown.