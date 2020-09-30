The Osun State House of Assembly has begun a probe into allegations that a sum of €10,000, Osun United’s share in the transfer fee of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United last January, has been diverted into private pockets.

Osogbo-based Osun United, formerly known as Prime FC, was the last local club former Super Eagles striker Ighalo played for before moving abroad to join Norwegian side Lyn Oslo in 2007.

Sources close to the club said Osun State Commissioner for Sports, Yemi Lawal, was among those invited to a meeting at the House Assembly last week over the issue.

Also at the meeting presided over by Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Adrullahi Adegbile, were officials of Osun United, led by the club secretary, Kabiru Adekunle, and the acting General Manager of Osun State Sports Council, Rotimi Oludunmoye.

Also mentioned as playing a role in the receipt of the money is Gbenga Ololade, the then acting General Manager of Prime FC when Ighalo’s transfer to Lyn was sealed.

Advertisement

Chairman, Osun House Committee on Sports, Adegbile, said the committee was yet to complete its investigation.

He said, “When we got the information, we invited all the parties. After a thorough investigation into the issue, I assure you, we will make our findings public. We will still invite them this week.”

An official of Osun United, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the €10,000 was paid into Osun United’s Access Bank account in May, adding that a former president of the club and a present Director in the Ministry of Sports were the signatories to the account.

He added that the meeting with the House of Assembly members was inconclusive.

He added, “What rendered the discussion at the House of Assembly inconclusive was that the two signatories to the account were not present at the meeting.