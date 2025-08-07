The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate investigation, disciplinary action, and transfer of the Chief Security Officer to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Kazeem Adefisoye, over the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of ...

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate investigation, disciplinary action, and transfer of the Chief Security Officer to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Kazeem Adefisoye, over the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of one of its members.

In a statement issued signed by the Chairman of the Party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the APC accused CSP Kazeem Adefisoye of collaborating with the Officer-in-Charge of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit under the Oyo State Police Command to carry out what it described as a “militia-style” arrest of Dolapo Gafar on August 4 at a commercial bank in Ibadan.

According to the statement, the arrest was carried out by about eight masked officers allegedly attached to the Osun State Government House, who stormed the premises of Zenith Bank, Ring Road, Ibadan, and forcibly arrested Dolapo Gafar without any prior invitation or formal charge.

The party further alleged that after the arrest, Dolapo Gafar was taken to the Divisional Police Headquarters at Orita Challenge, where the Divisional Police Officer reportedly refused to detain him, citing the illegality of the arrest. He was subsequently transferred to the SWAT office in Ibadan, where he was allegedly manhandled, detained, and denied access to his phone and legal counsel.

Dolapo Gafar was arraigned under duress at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan the following day, the statement said.

The APC described the incident as a violation of due process and a breach of the Police Code of Conduct, noting that the petition which led to the arrest was personally authored and signed by CSP Kazeem Adefisoye.

“It is worrisome that Governor Adeleke’s CSO, in connivance with masked officers, perfected plans to arrest and detain our member despite the civil nature of the matter,” the statement read.

The party also claimed that CSP Kazeem Adefisoye has refused to vacate the Government House despite being reassigned to the Osun State Command following his promotion. It further alleged that the choice of the SWAT unit for the operation was influenced by the OC-SWAT’s relationship with Kazeem Adefisoye, whom the party described as a kinsman.

The APC expressed fears that several other members of its media team are being targeted for arrest, naming individuals such as Kola Olabisi, Kehinde Ayantunji, Waheed Adekunle, Bada Mayowa Wasiu, Adedeji Adebayo, and Akin Adeyi as being on an alleged list compiled by the Governor’s CSO.

The party dismissed claims that the arrest was prompted by a directive from Abuja, stating that fact-checks had disproved the assertion.

“This illegal policing activity is a clear threat to democratic governance and contradicts the neutrality expected of security agencies under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,”

The APC called on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently investigate the matter, take appropriate disciplinary actions, and ensure that officers found culpable are held accountable to protect the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.