14 Almajirai have been sent back to their state, after they were caught hiding in the container of a vehicle at a border town between Oyo and Osun states.

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun said it intercepted the vehicle and sent the Almajirai to their state of origin to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Osun state.

Director General of Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu called on residents of the state to support the paramilitary outfit by providing useful information that will help in securing the state, and warned criminals to stay off the state or face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Shittu said the driver of the vehicle could not explain the reason for travelling.