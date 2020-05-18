The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria says nearly 2.5 million Nigerians risk losing their jobs if the Federal Government fails to intervene.

There are rising concerns that many staff in the Tourism industry and several sectors risk losing their sources of livelihood due to lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Companies and businesses are hard hit, having to incur financial losses.

This has led to large scale salary reductions, job losses and corporate bankruptcies.

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria is the umbrella body of tourism operators. It is greatly concerned by this and is now seeking Government’s intervention.

The group fears that over 2.5 million Nigerians in the Tourism sector ,risk losing their jobs if a quick fix is not made.

They appeal to the government through the Economic Sustainability Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria to be included in the proposed post Covid 19 intervention funds.

The group requests that a sum of 150billion Naira be provided for its members in the Hospitality and tourism industry.

It suggests that the solicited intervention funds be multifaceted to include low interest loans,import duty waviers, Tax reliefs as well as Financial grants to support Micro small and medium Enterprises in the tourism industry.