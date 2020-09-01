The minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has held talks with the Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri,and the Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku over the humanitarian situation in the North east.

The meeting took place in the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the Presidential villa, the Governors also briefed the VP on the security situation in the region and how it impacts on the humanitarian situation.

The meeting talked about a coordinated effort at ensuring the federal government’s Humanitarian intervention with other development partners are utilised to build resilience in ravaged communities.