Vice President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated an ultra-modern industrial shoe-making hub equipped with cutting-edge technology at Nkwelle Ezunaka Village in Anambra on Tuesday.

Mr. Osinbajo described the complex as a “one-stop-shop digital leather and industrial hub” in an address at the occasion.

He said the facility could make shoes that were comparable to those made in Europe.

According to the vice president, the project represents the nerve centre of the Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria

He said the Federal Government was fully committed to improving commercial and economic environment and willing to complete all its ongoing projects in the South-East.

The complex was jointly equipped by the federal government in conjunction with Anambra Government.

Mr. Osinbajo stated that the project was launched to support the country’s drive to industrialize the shoe and leather industries.

The event was also described as historic by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

“It is the day when the Industrialization Pillar of my Economic Blueprint finally takes firm root.

“This is Nigeria’s most modern Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMs) complex.

“It houses an ultra-modern industrial shoe-making hub with cutting edge technology, having the capacity to produce shoes that compare at all levels with shoes made in Europe.

“This complex also houses nine agencies that play critical roles in nurturing the industrial sector of the country,” Mr Obiano said.

Bank of Industry, Nigerian Standard Organisation, Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, and Nigerian Export Promotion Council are among the agencies he named.

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council, the Industrial Training Fund, the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Clinics for Viable Enterprises, and the Anambra State Small Business Agency, ASSBA, are among the others.

The governor described the complex as “the ideal intersection of dream and opportunity.”

Mariam Katagum, Minister of Trade, Investment, and Industry, stated that the federal government remained committed to industrialization as a means of empowering Nigerians.

The Managing Director of ASSBA, Clement Chukwuka, said the agency prudently utilised the N2 billion MSME’s facility from the CBN to establish the complex.

He said the project would serve as a legacy with multiplier effect to the state and nation at large.