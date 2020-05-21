The National Economic Council meeting is currently holding its monthly session chaired by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja.

This is the fourth meeting between the vice president and state governors this year and the first virtual meeting since the outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic in Nigeria.



Governors joined online from their respective states to deliberate on economic issues as it affects them and they will also discuss their various response plan to the corona virus and how their economies are adjusting to

this new reality.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is also in charge of steering the Economic Sustainability Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to formulate policies that will keep the economic functioning in the post COVID-19 era.