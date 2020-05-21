A fatal accident around Otedola bridge has claimed the life of a woman.

The accident happened along the Lagos Ibadan expressway around the Otedola bridge inward Berger.

A fully loaded tanker lost its break and rammed into a passenger bus.

Six people critically injured including a boy, have been taken to the hospital while the corpse of the woman has been taken to the mortuary.

It is expected that the traffic in the area will gradually begin to clear now that the affected vehicle has been taken off the road by LASEMA.

Emergency workers are still at the scene trying to restore flow of traffic.