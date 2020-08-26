Victor Osimhen has scored in his first training session with new club Napoli.

The squad have been training in Castel Di Sangro and began with a warm-up and sprinting work before moving unto mobility exercises. Afterward, there was a training match during which Osimhen scored.

On day two of training, the team had more mobility work and core strengthening, followed by passing drills.

Italian football journalist, Guiseppe Annarumma is at Napoli’s training base in Castel Di Sangro. He told TVC News that Napoli manager Gennaro Gatuso has been impressed with Osimhen’s performance in training.