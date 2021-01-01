Asisat Oshoala has emerged as the most prolific Barcelona Striker for 2020 after the team ended the games for the year.

Oshoala scored 29 goals during the year to top score for the Spanish side, who retained their Spanish league in 2020 and got to the latter stages of Uefa’s Women’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will depart the country on Sunday for Lome, Togo ahead of their qualifying campaign in the WAFU U17 Championship.

The Eaglets will begin their campaign with a Group B match against Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday at the Stade Municipal in Lome.

Despite the cancellation of the 2021 Under 17 World Cup by FIFA, the tournament is holding as a means of helping young African players develop ahead of future tournaments on the continents.

The Nigeria U17s will play their final group game against arch-rivals Ghana three days later at the same venue, with the two finalist from the competition advancing to the Under 17 Afcon in Morrocco.