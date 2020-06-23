The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has inaugurated the newly elected chairpersons and vice chairpersons for the 23 local government areas in the state.

The swearing in of the new council chairmen at the Government House in Makurdi.

Mr Ortom charged them to make the provision of security in their respective localities their watchword.

The newly sworn in Council heads were charged to faithfully serve the electorate and not use their positions to play divisive politics.

As Chief security officers in their local governments, the chairmen are urged to curb communal crises within their domains.

The elected council leaders acknowledged the challenges before them but expresses their readiness to ensure their wards enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Some indicate that their coming into office will be a way of tackling security charges from its roots, while others identify the need to agricultural production in their domains.