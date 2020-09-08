Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom has given armed youths from Sankera geopolitical zone another chance to be reintegrated into the society.

The Governor did this today while receiving youths suspected to have been terrorizing Sankera geopolitical zone in their numbers and by extension, Benue North East Senatorial District.

He noted that the amnesty became necessary following appeals by stakeholders from the area on the need to give armed youths operating in the axis another chance to embrace peace and live among the people.

He stressed the need for people of Sankera to give peace a chance for development to thrive, adding that no meaningful development could take place where there is insecurity.