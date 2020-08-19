The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the 30 job slots allotted to each member of the House for their respective local government areas within their constituencies, in the Federal Government’s 1000 menial jobs per local government.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement described the allotment of 30 out of the 1000 slots per local government, as grossly unfair and unacceptable by Nigerians and the lawmakers, who are the true representatives of the people.

The caucus had demanded more transparency and a review of the criteria being used for the allotment, which is alleged to favour certain interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress.