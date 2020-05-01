The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has released guidelines for transport operations in the state, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TVC News Senior Correspondent, Ivy Kanu reports that officials of the state said they are not taking chances, as the country is set to relax the lockdown order beginning from Monday.



One sector that is important in checking the spread of covid-19, is the transport sector. So, ahead of the easing of the lockdown in the state, the state ministry of transportation met with key players in the sector.

The success, to a large extent, is dependent on the cooperation of these individuals, between the hours of 6am and 7pm daily, starting from 4th of May.

Some of the guidelines which they are expected to comply with include wearing face masks at all times, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers or washing of hands with soap before and after each trip, disinfection of vehicles and parks regularly, as well as maintaining social distancing among passengers queuing to board buses.

The operators also raised issues of concern to them. They want some funds to enable them effect the changes and more time to reach owners of abandoned vehicles.

As part of the guidelines, passengers are also expected to report any operator that does not comply to the Monitoring Officers at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, name of Park and Time of incident.

Handling and transportation of infectious waste generated from treatment of COVID-19 patients at isolation centres, must be done by Waste handlers wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment .