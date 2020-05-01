The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has raised concerns over an impending spike in online job offers abroad.

The Director General of the agency, Julie Okah-Donli, said experience has shown that such job offers targeting Africans and eastern europeans are often platforms for exploitation and forced labour.

Countries are easing the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are reopening in the face of an impending global economic recession.

There are fears of job losses, especially in the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in persons said countries in europe and the Middle East would now be looking to Africa for recruitment for jobs which, from experience, turn out to be platforms for

exploitation.

Although the agency received food items for distribution to its shelters and affiliate agencies, but called for caution when taking up jobs abroad.