The Acting Force Commander, Operation WHIRL STROKE, Brigadier General Clement Apere, has commended troops for their resilience and doggedness in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities posing threats to the peace and stability of communities within their Area of Responsibility (AOR), in Nasarawa, Benue and other adjoining states.

The Commander gave this commendation during his maiden operational visit to troops’ locations in Nasarawa and Benue States, assuring them of prioritising thier welfare to enhance operational efficiency.

Brig. Gen. Apere urged the troops to remain patriotic and also redouble their efforts in the sustainance of peace and security within their area of responsibility.

According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs have ensured that the welfare of troops fighting insecurity in the country remains one of the topmost priorities of this present administration.

He noted that the government is working tirelessly to acquire more equipment in order to energise the fighting spirit of troops in the theatres of operation for Operation Whirl Stroke so as to yield the desired results in quelling insecurity within the state and the nation at large.

Advertisement

He equally averred that the visit to the Operation Whirl Stroke troops has provided him with the opportunity to have an on- the- spot assessment of the challenges which the troops are facing with regards the operations.

He used the opportunity to commend the field commanders, while urging them to maintain the tempo in order to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the civilian populace in the states.