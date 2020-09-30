Several terrorists have been neutralized and their hideouts and logistics structures destroyed by the ATF of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State, which serves as a logistics hub for ISWAP elements.

This was contained in a series of tweets from the verified twitter handle of the Defence headquarters in Nigeria.

The success according to the tweets was achieved in airstrikes executed on 29 September 2020 under the ongoing subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM 2 after HUMINT (human intelligence) reports indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders had converged in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area, preparing to launch an attack.

Advertisement

Just In: Operation Hail Storm 2 of the Air Task Force Of The Operation Lafiya Dole kills Terrorists In Airstrikes In Lake Chad Area Of Borno State @DefenceInfoNG @NigAirForce pic.twitter.com/Rf5MlrNRxS — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 30, 2020

The ATF, therefore, dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.