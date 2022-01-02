Ooni condoles Oodu race on Olubadan, Soun, Olowu’s death

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has condoled with the entire Oduduwa race worldwide, over the demise of the Oluban of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Ogunguniso 1 on Sunday.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) in statement through his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, described the late Oba Saliu as a great monarch whose reign would forever be remembered for the tremendous development brought to Ibadanland in particular and Nigeria at large.

“Kabiyesi Olubadan did not let the features of old age hold him back during his lifetime as he was active to projects, programmes, plans and other activities towards making life better for his subjects. That is why his return home would be missed greatly by all.

“Though it is a tough way to start the year, we must submit to the will of the Almighty Olodumare for the life of Oba Adetunji which was well-spent serving humanity.

“Our thoughts and prayers in the House of Oduduwa are with natives as well as residents of THEM ancient city of Ibadan and the entire Oduduwa race globally at this material time.” The Ooni said.

In the same vein, Ooni Ogunwusi had earlier in December last year described the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, who recently joined their ancestors as monarchs who added values to the larger House of Oduduwa.

Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the trio of Soun, Olowu and Olubadan led administrations of growth and all-round development in their respective domains during their reigns. Adding that history will forever be kind to them across the Oduduwa race.