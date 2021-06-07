The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has condemned the recent midnight attack in Igangan town, Oyo State by some suspected criminal herdsmen, during which many lives and properties were lost.

This was contained In a press statement made available to journalists on Monday by Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare.

Ooni Ogunwusi who blamed the successful perpetration of the invasion on the negligent management of security Intelligence, described the attack as devilish and provocative. He added that such dastardly act if allowed to continue unbated will ruin the unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“The most worrisome part is that there was a tipoff recently by the Oyo State Chairman of Amotekun Security Corps, Gen. Ajibola Togun (rtd), raising an alarm that some foreign Fulani herdsmen and bandits of Tuareg extraction have perfected plans to invade communities in South-West. How was this intelligence was handled?

“Such an attack in which victims credibly traced some perpetrators from a particular section of the country is capable disintegrating this country. That is why those behind it must be smoked out of their jungles and dealt with accordingly.

“There is no better time than now for robust security measures, because the security of lives and properties of Nigerians is the basis upon which government is being constituted.

“We Yorubas are disciplined people and law abiding but not fools. We are prepared to defend ourselves without resorting to anarchy.

The foremost monarch said the Invasion is the height of criminality which must not go without strong consequences for the perpetrators.