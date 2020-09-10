A storey building has partially collapsed at 26, Afolabi Alasia Street Gaskiya road Ijora Badia, Lagos.

In a series of tweets by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos state governor, Gboyega Akosile, quoting the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency, the building collapsed at the rear resulting from what appeared to be of a lack of general maintenance of the property.

#NewsFlash: A storey building collapses at 26, Afolabi Alasia Street Gaskiya road Ijora Badia, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/JFUAa7LM0j — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 10, 2020

Mr Akosile added that there is no loss of life or injury sustained at the scene of incident.

He added that responders and Police officers from Ijora Badia are working together to evacuate all the occupants.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.