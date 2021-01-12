Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed ten bandits, destroyed camps, and recovered riffles and live ammunition from criminals in Faskari, Kankara and Jibiya local government areas of Katsina State.

The Troops deployed to Garin Garus, Sabon layi, Ungwan Rimi, Bugaje, Sabon Gida and Dan Ali communities also arrested suspect who has been masterminding nefarious crimes including kidnapping for ransom in various places and a suspected bandits collaborator while other members of the gang escaped

In a statement signed by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko says troops laid ambush on the criminals thereby forcing them to withdraw in disarray into the forest.

The statement added that troops are on the trail of other members of the notorious gang.

Brigadier General Onyeuko noted that One brave soldier paid the supreme price while two others sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

According to him, the injured soldiers are in stable condition and currently responding to treatment in a military medical facility.

Items recovered from the bandits includes three AK-47 rifles and two AK-47 Rifle magazines loaded with eighteen rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition.