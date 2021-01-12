President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mohammed Ibrahim, has described the sharing formula for the forty billion naira earned allowances recently released by the federal government as ‘evil’.

Speaking on TVC News on Tuesday, Mr Ibrahim said there are four unions within the university system – ASUU, SSANU, NASU and Association of University Technicians. He wondered how one out of the four unions would take 75 percent of the forty billion naira released by the federal government. He said the action amounts to unfair treatment and is unacceptable.

His words: “The sharing formula is evil because we have four unions in a university. How can you now allow one union to take thirty million naira and give ten million naira to three other unions to share. This is evil and unacceptable.

“For us in SSANU and by extension, JAAB, what we are saying is that unions don’t have business in sharing money. The monies released are not largesse, they are earned allowances and there are rightful owners.

“Government as the employer of labour in the university system should make the monies to the university management and not the unions.”