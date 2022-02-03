One shot, others injured as Muslim female students denied access into Oyun Baptist High School

One person was reportedly shot while many sustained injuries following a reported clash over the disallowance of Muslim female students into Oyun Babtist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

This is coming exactly a year after the state witnessed series of protests over the use of Hijab and beret in public schools.

Advertisement

Security operatives have now taken over the school.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks Hijab-wearing female Muslim students have been driven out of the school in spite of the directive by the state government that willing female students should be allowed to wear either the hijab or beret in such public schools.

At the school on Thursday morning, youths of both faiths mobilized to the school and engaged in a face-off before they were dispersed by security operatives.

Advertisement

The use of Hijab in Christian-named public schools became in an issue in kwara state last year.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi assured that security operatives will continue to maintain peace in the state.

Advertisement