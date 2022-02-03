At least five dead, several abducted in fresh attacks on Niger communities

Terrorist have once again invaded some communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger state, leaving five persons dead.

The attack occurred yesterday, Wednesday at about 2pm. In addition, an unknown number of persons were kidnapped during the attack.

This week has been a carnage in Niger State’s Shiroro, Munya, and Paikoro Local Governments. At least 20 people were slain in Shiroro Local Government’s Galkogo village on Sunday. A day before, a similar massacre occurred in Paikoro Local Government, killing at least 18 people and injuring many more.

Communities invaded in yesterday’s attack include: Kazai Kadara, Kazai Gwari, Dnakpara, Kamache, Kabulai in munya local government area.

According to local sources, while the corpses were being buried in Kabulai, the terrorists emerged with a new round of attacks, hauling food and motorcycles away.