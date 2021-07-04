One child has been killed and two others severely injured after an explosion hit Badarawa community in Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident took place around 4:30 PM Saturday evening.

An improvised explosive device concealed in a bottle of drink was given to children by a stranger in the area and told to take it into the mosque.

Eye witnesses say the children in excitement took the supposed ‘bobo’ drink home where it exploded causing damage to the three of them.

Some of their fingers were cut off due to the impact of the explosion.

They were later taken to the Barau Dikko hospital where one of them died, while the others are receiving medical attention.

The situation has left residents of Badarawa community apprehensive.

Police have initiated investigations to unravel those behind the action.