One killed as gunmen attack FUT Minna community

Gunmen have attacked Gidan kwano, the community hosting the permanent site of the federal university of technology Minna.

This incidence happened after the school’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday.

Sources said that one person was killed by a stray bullet during shooting.

The police public relations officer of the Niger State Commissioner of Police,  ASP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incidence said the gunmen abducted two children of a shop owner opposite the gate of the campus.

He said an immediate response by the Police and vigilante squad has led to the arrest of one of the suspects during a stop and search operation at Barkuta village.

The victims are yet to be rescued

