One dies, many others injured as fire guts Taraba Varsity hostel

An early hour fire outbreak has killed a 100 level student of Tourism department at the Taraba State university.

The deceased, Miss Miss Enuseh Lawi was trapped in the fire that destroyed many properties.

It was gathered that the fire touched some parts of the Zenith Hostel where Enuseh lived till she died.

Our correspondent gathered that the fire started where the victim was fast asleep.

It took the efforts of other female occupants to break in and rushed her to the Specialist Hospital Jalingo where she was confirmed dead.

The fire which affected some parts of the hostel damaged property and other valuables.

It took the combined efforts of other female students and Security men to bring the fire under control.