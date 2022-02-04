One bandit, three locals killed as gunmen attack Zamfara community

A gunman suspected to be bandit and three others persons including a chief Imam have been killed in Zamfara Community.

The community is Nasarawa in Bakura Local Government Area of the state

The three persons were killed when heavily armed bandits invaded the area Thursday afternoon at about 2pm and started shooting at the Locals.

TVC News gathered that local vigilante group in the area swiftly responded and engage the Bandits in gun battle leading to the death of one of the bandits.

The source added that the vigilante Successfully repel the attack.

This latest attack is coming less than twenty four hours after Bandits attacked Damba Community in Gusau and abducted five family Members of ASUU Chairman ,Federal University Gusau Chapter who are still in the hands of their captors