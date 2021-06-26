Report says the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State has been closed for academic activities after four female students were reportedly raped by gunmen.

Students of the institution had on Thursday trooped out to register their displeasure over incessant robbery in their hostels, as well as raping of students by hoodlums suspected to be coming from the neighbourhood.

The students during the protest partially blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda road, disrupting free-flow of traffic on the route to register their grievances.

Confirming the rape incident, President, Student Union Government of the institution, Damilola Okunomo told journalists that the students were tired of the level of insecurity in the area.

He said the hoodlums robbed students of their valuables like phones, laptops, electronic gadgets and rape female students at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Mr Okunomo added that four female students were raped two weeks ago, alleging that the institution’s management was not doing enough to secure the lives and properties of students.