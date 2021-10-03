Ondo University lecturer kidnapped in Ekiti

A lecturer at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo state, David Adinlewa has been kidnapped.

He was allegedly kidnapped at the weekend on his way to see his relatives in Ikere, Ekiti state,

According to reports, the kidnappers spoke with his wife over the phone on Sunday.

In the audio, Mr. Adinlewa was heard telling the wife that they are in the bush and that they had trekked for hours without eating nor drinking.

He went on to say that the heat from the lengthy trip had already burned his legs, and that his phone would be taken from him soon.

The victim’s older brother, Toyin Adinlewa, acknowledged that his brother had been kidnapped and that a ransom of N10 million had been sought.

The head of information and protocol unit of the University, Victor Akinpelumi said the incident is still sketchy and promised to get back to our TVC news correspondent.