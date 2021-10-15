Ondo Students’ Body Resolves Leadership Crisis

Members of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) have resolved the crisis that trailed the emergence of Mary Ogunga as the national President of the students’ body.

NAOSS is the umbrella body for students of Ondo State origin in tertiary institutions across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The recently conducted election of the association had earlier factionalised the students

But one of the contestants for the position, Atoyebi Grace who initially rejected the outcome of the election has backed down and embraced the winner of the election.

She said she decided to work for the newly elected president to move the Association forward.

Addressing a news conference at the NAOSS secretariat, Atoyebi said, ” There is no crisis in NAOSS, I am no longer the factional president of NAOSS.

“I decided to support Mary Oguga-led exco in the interest of peace and the development of Ondo state youths.

“There is no need to engage in unnecessary crisis, since my intention is to serve, I am willing to work for the development of Ondo state students’, she said.

Also speaking, the newly elected president of the association,

promised to raise the bars of the association against all odds.