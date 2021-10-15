Breaking News

Ondo Students’ Body Resolves Leadership Crisis

Latest Breaking News About Ondo State: Ondo Students Body Resolves Leadership Crisis Members of the National Association of Ondo State Students After Resolving Leadership Crisis

Members of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) have resolved the crisis that trailed the emergence of Mary Ogunga as the national President of the students’ body.

NAOSS is the umbrella body for students of Ondo State origin in tertiary institutions across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The recently conducted election of the association had earlier factionalised the students

But one of the contestants for the position, Atoyebi Grace who initially rejected the outcome of the election has backed down and embraced the winner of the election.

She said she decided to work for the newly elected president to move the Association forward.

Addressing a news conference at the NAOSS secretariat, Atoyebi said, ” There is no crisis in NAOSS, I am no longer the factional president of NAOSS.

“I decided to support Mary Oguga-led exco in the interest of peace and the development of Ondo state youths.

“There is no need to engage in unnecessary crisis, since my intention is to serve, I am willing to work for the development of Ondo state students’, she said.

Also speaking, the newly elected president of the association,
promised to raise the bars of the association against all odds.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

U.S. Senate approves Biden’s $1.9trn pandemic relief package

TVCN
Mar 7, 2021

The U.S. Senate has passed President Biden's pandemic relief plan worth 1.9 trillion dollars will give…

‘Air power will aid intelligence asset’-Security expert

TVCN
Aug 7, 2020

Court stops AMCON, others from developing Lugard house

TVCN
Jun 19, 2020

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has banned Asset Management Company of Nigeria, its buyer or any…

BREAKING: Femi Gbajabiamila elected House of Reps Speaker

TVCN
Jun 11, 2019

Lawmaker representing Surulere Federal Constituency 1 has been elected Speaker of the 9th House (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News From Ondo State: Suspected Yahoo Boys dump unidentified lady's corpse in Akure

Suspected Yahoo boys dump lady’s corpse on Akure road

28 Sep 2021 3.14 pm

The corpse of a young lady whose identity…

Continue reading

Akeredolu Celebrates Tinubu at 69, Says He Is Legendary

28 Mar 2021 9.17 pm

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN,…

Continue reading

Ondo State receives Covid-19 Vaccine

09 Mar 2021 8.29 pm

Ondo state government has received doses…

Continue reading