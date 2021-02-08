Lawyers and journalists have arrived the court of appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state for the case filed by Alfa Babatunde, the founder of Sotitobire praying Centre against his conviction by an Ondo State High Court.

The appeal is coming three months after he was convicted for complicity in the disappearance of one year old Gold Kolawole in his church in November 2019, the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure,

It was revealed that that a notice of appeal with 5 grounds by the prophet was first filed on November 5 2020 while an additional 12 grounds was filled on December 12 2020, making seventeen ground of appeal.

Prophet Alfa is contending among other things that the judge erred in law as th e court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case while the DSS also has no powers to investigate the matter that should have been handled by the police.