Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has warned criminals in the state to repent or face the full wrath of the law.

The governor cautioned criminals that they would not escape being caught by the long arms of the law.

Fayemi, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Ebenezar Ogundana, cautioned against the repeat of what happened during the EndSARS protests when police personnel, formations and facilities were attacked.

Fayemi, who spoke at Ikere Ekiti during the inauguration of the Ilupeju Police Station built and handed over to the force by a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Tunde Ogunsakin, on Saturday, lauded the retired senior officer for the “laudable gesture,” saying, “This man has taken a bold step to ensure that police return to Ikere Ekiti.”

Recall that miscreants who hijacked last year’s EndSARS protest had burnt the three police formations in the town, leaving the men and officers with no place to operate in the community, hence temporary relocation to Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Ogunsakin said he was worried that “Following the above incident, the state of security in the community deteriorated to a deplorable situation such that banks, industries and other corporate organisation moved out and ceased operations due to the absence of security and police presence.”