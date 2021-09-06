Ondo Shuts Popular Hotel Over Alleged Security Threat

Breaking News
Ondo State Government has shut a popular hotel, Imperial Hotel located at Ilaje Street in Ijapo area of Akure.
This is coming three days after a popular night club was shutdown in the heart of Akure
The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale disclosed this at a news conference in Akure.
Mr .Odebowale said the decision became imperative because the hotel has become a security risk.
He said the state government would not allow any hotel to use its facilitates as den of criminals