Ondo Shuts Popular Hotel Over Alleged Security Threat

Latest Breaking News about Ondo State: Ondo State Gvernment shuts popular hotel over insecurity Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu
Ondo State Government has shut a popular hotel, Imperial Hotel located at Ilaje Street in Ijapo area of Akure.

This is coming three days after a popular night club was shutdown in the heart of Akure
The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale disclosed this at a news conference in Akure.
Mr .Odebowale said the decision became imperative because the hotel has become a security risk.
He said the state government would not allow any hotel to use its facilitates as den of criminals

