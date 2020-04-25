Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has confirmed another positive case of Covid-19 in the state.

According to the governor, the new case is a police officer who was tested in Lagos state but was awaitng his result when he came to the state.

“Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of #COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure.”

“The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results. Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.”

The governor frowned at the attitude of the police officer.

He noted with dismay the ineptitude nature of the policemen in securing the state borders after the directive from the government to ensure strict compliance with border closure.

He therefore urged the state police commissioner, Undie Adie to deploy more security men to the borders.