Ondo Poly Workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid salary, Others

Workers of the Ondo state owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo state, have commenced indefinite strike action over unpaid salary arrears of 13 months.

The workers who protested at the gate of the institution carried placards with various inscriptions chanted solidarity songs to drive home their demand.



The chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, Chris Olowolade, said the workers have no alternative but to protest and embark on the strike.

He frowned at the insensitivity of the management of the institution to their plight.

The workers also protested against the proscription of union activities by the management.

They said the ban on union activities in the institution is illegal and unconstitutional