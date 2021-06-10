Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has performed the groundbreaking of the first privately owned Inland Terminal LPG Storage Facility in the country.

The facility sited within the Ore Industrial Hub by Alles Charis will gulp over #5.5Billion with over 300 jobs to be created initially.

When the first phase is completed within the last quarter of 2021, over 2000Metric Tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) will be produced.

Governor Akeredolu who expressed delight at the development described the Ore Industrial Hub as an important Hub connecting the “South – West and South – East, South – South and one of the important gateways to Northern Nigeria”

He said his administration has revamped its strategic plan towards ensuring making the state destination of choice for investors through the creation of enabling environment for industrial and infrastructural development through collaboration with credible investors.

Advertisement

While calling on all other genuine investors to come over to do business in the Sunshine State, Governor Akeredolu stated categorically that the three industrial hubs established by his administration will turn around the economy of the state.

Also speaking on the Red Gold Project of the state designed to revolutionise the Oil Palm sector, the Governor said the dwindling economy of the country predicated upon the monolithic nature of its earnings has made diversification inevitable

Governor Akeredolu used the occasion to highlight the various value chains of Oil Palm to include both domestic consumption and industrial uses.