The Ondo State Judicial Panel Inquiry on Police Brutality and other matters has received thirty two petitions from members of the public.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sadiq disclosed this in Akure at the inaugural sitting of the panel.

He sought the full cooperation of petitioners in ensuring the success of the panel.

He noted that the panel would stick to its terms of reference

One of the petitioners is the Nigeria Correctional Service.